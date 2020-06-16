Amenities

1107 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Open Concept 3 Bedroom Home with Exposed Brick & Hardwood Floors in South Side Slopes! - This completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the South Side Slopes. Showcasing open-concept living, this home has a spacious kitchen leading into an excellent dining area and beautiful living room with bamboo floors and exposed brick! This unit is extremely easy access to Downtown & Duquesne University. With central AC and laundry included, this unit has everything you need!



For more information or to set up a showing, reach us via 412-212-7101!



*Tenant responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



