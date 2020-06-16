All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1107 Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1107 Arlington Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1107 Arlington Ave

1107 Arlington Avenue · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1107 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 Arlington Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1107 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Open Concept 3 Bedroom Home with Exposed Brick & Hardwood Floors in South Side Slopes! - This completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in the South Side Slopes. Showcasing open-concept living, this home has a spacious kitchen leading into an excellent dining area and beautiful living room with bamboo floors and exposed brick! This unit is extremely easy access to Downtown & Duquesne University. With central AC and laundry included, this unit has everything you need!

For more information or to set up a showing, reach us via 412-212-7101!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2813043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Arlington Ave have any available units?
1107 Arlington Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 1107 Arlington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Arlington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Arlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1107 Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 1107 Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Arlington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1107 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1107 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1107 Arlington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15108
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity