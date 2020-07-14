Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area carport coffee bar dog park

Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA. Residents love the beautiful setting and the convenient amenities that can only be found at our community. With our combination of great floor plans and lavish features, The Hunt Club offers the best North Wales apartment rentals. Choose from a great selection of one, two or three bedroom homes that delight any lifestyle. Our apartments in North Wales, PA offer private entrances to provide you with a more unique setting. Convenience can be found with a washer & dryer in each unit making your day-to-day routine a breeze. All of our rentals also come with a private patio or balcony for you to take in the scenic country views right from the comfort of your North Wales, PA home. Schedule a tour with our on-site management team and let us show you why The Hunt Club offers the best apartments in North Wales, PA.