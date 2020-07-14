All apartments in North Wales
Hunt Club

Open Now until 6pm
10 Hunt Club Trl · (937) 679-4037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA 19454

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 79W · Avail. now

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 22S · Avail. Aug 5

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 79M · Avail. now

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37W · Avail. Jul 28

$1,438

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 35S · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 43S · Avail. Sep 22

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunt Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
dog park
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA. Residents love the beautiful setting and the convenient amenities that can only be found at our community. With our combination of great floor plans and lavish features, The Hunt Club offers the best North Wales apartment rentals. Choose from a great selection of one, two or three bedroom homes that delight any lifestyle. Our apartments in North Wales, PA offer private entrances to provide you with a more unique setting. Convenience can be found with a washer & dryer in each unit making your day-to-day routine a breeze. All of our rentals also come with a private patio or balcony for you to take in the scenic country views right from the comfort of your North Wales, PA home. Schedule a tour with our on-site management team and let us show you why The Hunt Club offers the best apartments in North Wales, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee, $350 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunt Club have any available units?
Hunt Club has 10 units available starting at $1,438 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunt Club have?
Some of Hunt Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunt Club currently offering any rent specials?
Hunt Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunt Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunt Club is pet friendly.
Does Hunt Club offer parking?
Yes, Hunt Club offers parking.
Does Hunt Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunt Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunt Club have a pool?
Yes, Hunt Club has a pool.
Does Hunt Club have accessible units?
No, Hunt Club does not have accessible units.
Does Hunt Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunt Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Hunt Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hunt Club has units with air conditioning.
