pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Wales, PA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Results within 1 mile of North Wales
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,127
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Wales
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
71 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$935
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2208 Whitpain Hills - 1
2208 Whitpain Hls, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Location, location, location!!! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, townhouse, located in desirable Wissahickon School District. Spacious layout with kitchen currently being upgraded, granite counters, new cabinets. Laundry on 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Results within 10 miles of North Wales
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
