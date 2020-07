Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard fire pit key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Living at The Point at Plymouth Meeting puts you exactly where you need to be. Enjoy incredibly easy access to the area's major highways including the PA turnpike and I-476 with the area's best shopping and dining destinations located only minutes away. Plus, experience great amenities that perfectly fit your lifestyle including a resort style pool, fully equipped fitness center and on-site car wash. We even have a dog park so you can spend some quality time with your furry best friend. Find it all at The Point at Plymouth Meeting and start living the good life. We are now giving virtual tours. Simply reach out and tell us a little more about what you are looking for and a member of our team will be in touch to set up a virtual tour that works best for you.