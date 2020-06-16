All apartments in Morrisville
624 CROWN STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

624 CROWN STREET

624 Crown Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Crown Street, Morrisville, PA 19067

Amenities

A 798 square foot 2BR/1BA walk up second floor apartment in Morrisville, PA located just minutes from the New Jersey Capital Complex in Trenton on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River. Rent includes water, sewage and heat. Tenant is responsible for electric. The apartment has its own private entrance on the side of the home. The eat-in kitchen has been recently updated, with newer cabinets, countertop and a stainless steel refrigerator. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and plenty of storage is located in other rooms throughout. The neighborhood surrounding the apartment offers a number of amenities within walking distance, including the scenic walking/biking trail along the Delaware Canal and River, the Morrisville Public Library, the Williamson Community Park and the Heritage Center Theatre. The Garden Farm Market offers fresh produce and seafood year round and several dining options are located nearby. Yardley is just a short drive to the north with its many dining and shopping options. Princeton is less than twenty minutes away. This location offers easy access to Route 1, Route 29, and Route 95 for commuters driving to the central New Jersey and Philadelphia areas. The train station is nearby, offering regular service to both Philadelphia and New York City. Public transportation is available within walking distance. Qualified applicants must provide documentation of combined gross income three times monthly rent. Credit and criminal background check required.Owner pays for heat and water. Qualified applicants will be able to provide proof of income at least three times rent and background/reference check will be performed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

