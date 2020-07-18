2860 Swamp Creek Rd

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Contemporary Cottage near Green Lane - Property Id: 311377



Quiet, Peaceful and relaxing cottage in the woods across from the Unami creek and near Green lane reservoir. An outdoor enthusiasts dream with many activities nearby. The inside of the cottage has all the modern amenities of home allowing you to appreciate the best of both worlds at the same location!



Small space with lots of accents. Large full tile bathroom.



Ideally suited for working from home with the small 2nd bedroom doubling as a great home office separated from the main living area. Or, work from the covered deck.



Central Air Conditioning/ Heat with Ecobee Smart wifi Thermostat



Tenant pays electric, trash, and snow removal/ leaf removal.



Available furnished.

