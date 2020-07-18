All apartments in Montgomery County
2860 Swamp Creek Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2860 Swamp Creek Rd

2860 Swamp Creek Rd · (484) 678-1684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2860 Swamp Creek Rd, Montgomery County, PA 18054

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Available 09/01/20 Contemporary Cottage near Green Lane - Property Id: 311377

Quiet, Peaceful and relaxing cottage in the woods across from the Unami creek and near Green lane reservoir. An outdoor enthusiasts dream with many activities nearby. The inside of the cottage has all the modern amenities of home allowing you to appreciate the best of both worlds at the same location!

Small space with lots of accents. Large full tile bathroom.

Ideally suited for working from home with the small 2nd bedroom doubling as a great home office separated from the main living area. Or, work from the covered deck.

Central Air Conditioning/ Heat with Ecobee Smart wifi Thermostat

Tenant pays electric, trash, and snow removal/ leaf removal.

Available furnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2860-swamp-creek-rd-green-lane-pa/311377
Property Id 311377

(RLNE5955848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have any available units?
2860 Swamp Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have?
Some of 2860 Swamp Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Swamp Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Swamp Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Swamp Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Swamp Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2860 Swamp Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
