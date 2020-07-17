All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:01 PM

2208 Whitpain Hills - 1

2208 Whitpain Hls · (267) 334-6750
Location

2208 Whitpain Hls, Montgomery County, PA 19422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location, location, location!!! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, townhouse, located in desirable Wissahickon School District. Spacious layout with kitchen currently being upgraded, granite counters, new cabinets. Laundry on 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms. Quiet and secluded, plenty of green space. Designated parking. This great home is conveniently located minutes from rts. 202 and 73. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, public transportation, etc. You will not find another property at this price point in the Blue Bell area. Tenants only pay electric. First, last, & security due with lease signing. Come check out this cozy unit before it's gone!
Apply Today!
https://agremgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/42668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have any available units?
2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have?
Some of 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 offers parking.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have a pool?
No, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2208 Whitpain Hills - 1 has units with air conditioning.
