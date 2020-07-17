2208 Whitpain Hills - 1

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location, location, location!!! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, townhouse, located in desirable Wissahickon School District. Spacious layout with kitchen currently being upgraded, granite counters, new cabinets. Laundry on 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms. Quiet and secluded, plenty of green space. Designated parking. This great home is conveniently located minutes from rts. 202 and 73. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, public transportation, etc. You will not find another property at this price point in the Blue Bell area. Tenants only pay electric. First, last, & security due with lease signing. Come check out this cozy unit before it's gone!

Apply Today!

https://agremgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/42668