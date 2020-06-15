All apartments in Maytown
2 N River St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2 N River St

2 N River St · (717) 367-0300
Location

2 N River St, Maytown, PA 17550

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Off-street parking. Lawn care is included. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the flower beds and snow removal. Sorry, no pets. East Donegal Township and Donegal School District. To ensure prompt viewing, please call our office directly to schedule. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.

TENANT PAYS: Gas, Electric
LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash

PETS: None

Preferred Realty Management
26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Office: (717) 367-0300
www.preferredrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 N River St have any available units?
2 N River St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 N River St have?
Some of 2 N River St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 N River St currently offering any rent specials?
2 N River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 N River St pet-friendly?
No, 2 N River St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maytown.
Does 2 N River St offer parking?
Yes, 2 N River St does offer parking.
Does 2 N River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 N River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 N River St have a pool?
No, 2 N River St does not have a pool.
Does 2 N River St have accessible units?
No, 2 N River St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 N River St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 N River St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 N River St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 N River St does not have units with air conditioning.
