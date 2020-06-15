2 N River St

Amenities
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Off-street parking. Lawn care is included. Tenants are responsible for maintaining the flower beds and snow removal. Sorry, no pets. East Donegal Township and Donegal School District. To ensure prompt viewing, please call our office directly to schedule. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.
TENANT PAYS: Gas, Electric
LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash
PETS: None
