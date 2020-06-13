/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.
Results within 1 mile of Malvern
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
107 Weybridge Dr
107 Weybridge Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2144 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH! Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
136 PAOLI PIKE
136 Paoli Pike, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
Beautiful home Totally redone. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking and LOADS of counter space and cabinets. Dining area conveniently adjoining to kitchen. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7 LINE ROAD
7 Line Road, Chester County, PA
Completely remodeled House right in Malvern ready to be made a home. Features a nice front and rear yard and plenty of space boasting a finished basement to be used for what ever your heart desires. Call today to schedule your tour ...
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
518 CLIFF LANE
518 Cliff Ln, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3000 sqft
Stunning end unit townhome in the highly sought after community of Atwater. This is not corporately owner. Long term rentals welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Malvern
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1392 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
326 BRIGADE COURT
326 Brigade Court, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1538 sqft
Covid Access Form and Covid Health Screen Form is required before showing!!!This Contemporary stunning townhouse unit located in the Paddock community of Chesterbrook, Top Tredyffrin - Easttown school district, features Upgraded Kitchen with
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
401 GLADSTONE COURT
401 Gladstone Ct, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2940 sqft
End unit Andrew Carnegie townhome with beautiful view of Echo Lake. This unit has about 3000 sq feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and a powder room. The ground floor is entered from the front or the garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.
1 of 30
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2403 WESTFIELD CT
2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window
Results within 10 miles of Malvern
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Similar Pages
Malvern 1 BedroomsMalvern 2 BedroomsMalvern 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalvern 3 BedroomsMalvern Accessible ApartmentsMalvern Apartments with Balcony
Malvern Apartments with GarageMalvern Apartments with GymMalvern Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMalvern Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMalvern Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DECoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PA