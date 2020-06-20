All apartments in Malvern
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:41 AM

156 W KING ST #2

156 West King Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 West King Street, Malvern, PA 19355

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
new construction
Welcome home to 156 W. King Street in Malvern Boro! First Floor, Unit #2. These NEW CONSTRUCTION luxurious and trendy boutique 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartments offer all the amenities you could ask for! Each apartment is slightly unique and highly stylized. Additionally there is parking in back, an elevator, separate and private entrances. 2 block walk to the Malvern train station R5 line. These 8 apartments are in the heart of the downtown Malvern. Grocery shopping, clothes shopping and dining are just steps away, no need for a car. Check out Alba, Anthony's, The Flying Pig, Christopher's and the New Brick and Brew restaurant. NEW amenities inclusive of 9' ceilings, extra sound proofing insulation, recessed lighting, custom designed bedroom closets, window treatments, as well as, a washer and dryer in each unit. Custom craftsman style cabinets in the kitchen with plenty of top and bottom cabinetry and storage space, Granite counter tops, all Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, 4 burner gas stove and oven, dishwasher and under-mount sink), washer and dryer. The light in-fused open floor plan is spacious yet cozy. All utilities separated, gas heat and central air. Pictures are staged to give renters idea of interior. Lower rates available for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 W KING ST #2 have any available units?
156 W KING ST #2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 W KING ST #2 have?
Some of 156 W KING ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 W KING ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
156 W KING ST #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 W KING ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 156 W KING ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malvern.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 156 W KING ST #2 does offer parking.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 W KING ST #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 have a pool?
No, 156 W KING ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 156 W KING ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 W KING ST #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 W KING ST #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 W KING ST #2 has units with air conditioning.
