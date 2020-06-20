156 W KING ST #2

Amenities

Welcome home to 156 W. King Street in Malvern Boro! First Floor, Unit #2. These NEW CONSTRUCTION luxurious and trendy boutique 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartments offer all the amenities you could ask for! Each apartment is slightly unique and highly stylized. Additionally there is parking in back, an elevator, separate and private entrances. 2 block walk to the Malvern train station R5 line. These 8 apartments are in the heart of the downtown Malvern. Grocery shopping, clothes shopping and dining are just steps away, no need for a car. Check out Alba, Anthony's, The Flying Pig, Christopher's and the New Brick and Brew restaurant. NEW amenities inclusive of 9' ceilings, extra sound proofing insulation, recessed lighting, custom designed bedroom closets, window treatments, as well as, a washer and dryer in each unit. Custom craftsman style cabinets in the kitchen with plenty of top and bottom cabinetry and storage space, Granite counter tops, all Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, 4 burner gas stove and oven, dishwasher and under-mount sink), washer and dryer. The light in-fused open floor plan is spacious yet cozy. All utilities separated, gas heat and central air. Pictures are staged to give renters idea of interior. Lower rates available for long term lease.