All apartments in Levittown
Find more places like 201 CHAPEL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Levittown, PA
/
201 CHAPEL COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:02 PM

201 CHAPEL COURT

201 Chapel Ct · (215) 944-8799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Levittown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA 19054
Magnolia Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
new construction
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County. Designed specifically for active adults, The Residences at St Joseph Court offer a sophisticated, secure age-qualified lifestyle with resort amenities including a private membership clubhouse, fitness center, card room, sports lounge, gathering room for parties & banquets and an outdoor entertainment patio. All residences feature private terraces, gourmet center island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, efficient gas heat, and dramatic open concept great room with nine foot ceilings. NOW LEASING so DON'T MISS OUT!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have any available units?
201 CHAPEL COURT has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 CHAPEL COURT have?
Some of 201 CHAPEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 CHAPEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
201 CHAPEL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 CHAPEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 201 CHAPEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Levittown.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT offer parking?
No, 201 CHAPEL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 CHAPEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have a pool?
No, 201 CHAPEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 201 CHAPEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 CHAPEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 CHAPEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 CHAPEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 CHAPEL COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy
Levittown, PA 19056
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd
Levittown, PA 19056
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln
Levittown, PA 19057
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd
Levittown, PA 19056

Similar Pages

Levittown 1 BedroomsLevittown 2 Bedrooms
Levittown Apartments with BalconyLevittown Apartments with Parking
Levittown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJYeadon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity