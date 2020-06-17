201 CHAPEL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym new construction

NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County. Designed specifically for active adults, The Residences at St Joseph Court offer a sophisticated, secure age-qualified lifestyle with resort amenities including a private membership clubhouse, fitness center, card room, sports lounge, gathering room for parties & banquets and an outdoor entertainment patio. All residences feature private terraces, gourmet center island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, efficient gas heat, and dramatic open concept great room with nine foot ceilings. NOW LEASING so DON'T MISS OUT!!!