Lansdowne, PA
22 N RIGBY AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:39 PM

22 N RIGBY AVENUE

22 North Rigby Avenue · (610) 520-0100
Location

22 North Rigby Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3RD FL · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized. The bathroom features ceramic tile new vanity fixtures etc. Additional features include luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting with ceiling fans, and central air. This apartment is in the heart of Lansdowne on a small quiet block convenient to local shopping and train nearby to center city (5 Min Walk/15 Min Center City). The unit includes two private parking spaces. The property is fully renovated with new roof, siding, electric, hvac, plumbing, and much more. First, last, and security to move in and all background checks etc will be required. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have any available units?
22 N RIGBY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansdowne, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansdowne Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have?
Some of 22 N RIGBY AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 N RIGBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
22 N RIGBY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 N RIGBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 N RIGBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 N RIGBY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
