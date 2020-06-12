22 N RIGBY AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized. The bathroom features ceramic tile new vanity fixtures etc. Additional features include luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting with ceiling fans, and central air. This apartment is in the heart of Lansdowne on a small quiet block convenient to local shopping and train nearby to center city (5 Min Walk/15 Min Center City). The unit includes two private parking spaces. The property is fully renovated with new roof, siding, electric, hvac, plumbing, and much more. First, last, and security to move in and all background checks etc will be required. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent.