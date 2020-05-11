All apartments in Lansdale
Find more places like 34 N CANNON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdale, PA
/
34 N CANNON AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

34 N CANNON AVENUE

34 N Cannon Ave · (215) 646-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room. Kitchen has new upgraded White Cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. On the main Floor enjoy the outside 2nd floor balcony with a view on cannon ave. 3rd floor has two bedroom. The master/Main Bedroom has two closet with one walk in closet. Main Bathroom has 2 sinks with stand up shower. The next floor has the 3rd bedroom with a closet and its own full bathroom. Really nice size room. This will rent quick. Great location 1 block from main street in Lansdale. School is North Penn school District . Set your appointment Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have any available units?
34 N CANNON AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have?
Some of 34 N CANNON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 N CANNON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
34 N CANNON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 N CANNON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdale.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 N CANNON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 N CANNON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 N CANNON AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln
Lansdale, PA 19446
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St
Lansdale, PA 19446
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St
Lansdale, PA 19446
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave
Lansdale, PA 19446
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd
Lansdale, PA 19446
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir
Lansdale, PA 19446
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane
Lansdale, PA 19446
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446

Similar Pages

Lansdale 1 BedroomsLansdale 2 Bedrooms
Lansdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsLansdale Pet Friendly Places
Lansdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJ
Plymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeMoravian College
Muhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity