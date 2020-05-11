34 N CANNON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room. Kitchen has new upgraded White Cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. On the main Floor enjoy the outside 2nd floor balcony with a view on cannon ave. 3rd floor has two bedroom. The master/Main Bedroom has two closet with one walk in closet. Main Bathroom has 2 sinks with stand up shower. The next floor has the 3rd bedroom with a closet and its own full bathroom. Really nice size room. This will rent quick. Great location 1 block from main street in Lansdale. School is North Penn school District . Set your appointment Today.