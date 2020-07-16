661 Springville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1



3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.



Features include: Central air conditioning, granite counter tops, propane log fireplace, a deck, a porch, skylights, master walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, and garages for four cars (attached and detached).



Heating: Electric heat pump with hot water back up; electric hot water.



Included in rent: On-site well-water/septic.



Appliances included: Propane range, microwave (not warranted), dishwasher and sump pump (must be powered up at all times). Laundry hook-up.



No pets accepted.