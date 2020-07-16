All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:27 AM

661 Springville Rd

661 Springville Road · (717) 354-6412
Location

661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA 17527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

Features include: Central air conditioning, granite counter tops, propane log fireplace, a deck, a porch, skylights, master walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry, and garages for four cars (attached and detached).

Heating: Electric heat pump with hot water back up; electric hot water.

Included in rent: On-site well-water/septic.

Appliances included: Propane range, microwave (not warranted), dishwasher and sump pump (must be powered up at all times). Laundry hook-up.

No pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Springville Rd have any available units?
661 Springville Rd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 661 Springville Rd have?
Some of 661 Springville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Springville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
661 Springville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Springville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 661 Springville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 661 Springville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 661 Springville Rd offers parking.
Does 661 Springville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Springville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Springville Rd have a pool?
No, 661 Springville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 661 Springville Rd have accessible units?
No, 661 Springville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Springville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Springville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Springville Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 661 Springville Rd has units with air conditioning.
