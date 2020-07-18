All apartments in Lancaster County
Find more places like 53 Hawk Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster County, PA
/
53 Hawk Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

53 Hawk Ln.

53 Hawk Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

53 Hawk Ln, Lancaster County, PA 17522

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Conestoga Valley School District, with easy access to Route 222.
First floor features open floor plan
Gas fireplace
2nd floor laundry w/ washer/dryer included
Beautifully updated master bathroom
Walk-in closet
1 Car garage
Large patio
Economical gas heat, hot water, and cooking
Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash
Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
INCOME REQUIREMENT: $4307 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
No Pets and No Smoking
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Hawk Ln. have any available units?
53 Hawk Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, PA.
What amenities does 53 Hawk Ln. have?
Some of 53 Hawk Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Hawk Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
53 Hawk Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Hawk Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 53 Hawk Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 53 Hawk Ln. offers parking.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Hawk Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. have a pool?
No, 53 Hawk Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. have accessible units?
No, 53 Hawk Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Hawk Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Hawk Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Hawk Ln. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane
Lancaster, PA 17603
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd
Lancaster, PA 17603
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road
Lancaster, PA 17603
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr
Leola, PA 17540
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct
Lancaster, PA 17602
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PANewark, DEBel Air South, MDYork, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDBear, DEElkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PA
Pottstown, PADowningtown, PAHanover, PAColonial Park, PACoatesville, PAHavre de Grace, MDGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAParkesburg, PASpry, PARed Lion, PALeola, PA
East York, PAWrightsville, PAMillersville, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAWest Reading, PAWest York, PAShiloh, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg