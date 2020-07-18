53 Hawk Ln.

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Conestoga Valley School District, with easy access to Route 222.
First floor features open floor plan
Gas fireplace
2nd floor laundry w/ washer/dryer included
Beautifully updated master bathroom
Walk-in closet
1 Car garage
Large patio
Economical gas heat, hot water, and cooking
Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash
Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
INCOME REQUIREMENT: $4307 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
No Pets and No Smoking
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5917376)