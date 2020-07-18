53 Hawk Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Conestoga Valley School District, with easy access to Route 222.

First floor features open floor plan

Gas fireplace

2nd floor laundry w/ washer/dryer included

Beautifully updated master bathroom

Walk-in closet

1 Car garage

Large patio

Economical gas heat, hot water, and cooking

Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash

Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal

INCOME REQUIREMENT: $4307 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE

No Pets and No Smoking

www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917376)