805 Lakeview Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an unobstructed beautiful view of the lake with tons of natural light, a well-designed kitchen that features a center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and HUGE finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle! Virtual Tour Available!



Please contact Maayan Moskow at moskow@plusrealtors.com or via phone at 267.443.8362 with questions. Less than 1 year leases will be considered.

Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an unobstructed beautiful view of the lake with tons of natural light, a well-designed kitchen that features a center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and HUGE finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle! Virtual Tour Available!



Please contact Maayan Moskow at moskow@plusrealtors.com or via phone at 267.443.8362 with questions. Less than 1 year leases will be considered.