Home
/
King of Prussia, PA
/
805 Lakeview Court - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

805 Lakeview Court - 1

805 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

805 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an unobstructed beautiful view of the lake with tons of natural light, a well-designed kitchen that features a center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and HUGE finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle! Virtual Tour Available!

Please contact Maayan Moskow at moskow@plusrealtors.com or via phone at 267.443.8362 with questions. Less than 1 year leases will be considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have any available units?
805 Lakeview Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in King of Prussia, PA.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have?
Some of 805 Lakeview Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Lakeview Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Lakeview Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Lakeview Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in King of Prussia.
Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Lakeview Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Lakeview Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
