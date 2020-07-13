/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Last updated June 26 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 3
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$825
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New renovation! Large, third floor, studio apartment featuring a separate, full kitchen with large bath, generous closet space and on site washer/dryer. Wood floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and security system.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
229 Peffer St
229 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$725
400 sqft
Large studio in the historic Olde Uptown neighborhood located within Midtown. This bright, studio features an eat in kitchen with full size refrigerator and range, large bath, multiple closets and three season, storage room. Private, fenced patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2122 Greenwood Street
2122 Greenwood Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2925 Derry St
2925 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2325 sqft
2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
13 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Hershey
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
