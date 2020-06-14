19 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 86
1 of 50
1 of 29
1 of 37
Harrisburg, PA is a cool college town, a thriving urban metropolis and a small suburban community all in one. It boasts a lot of diversity – racially, culturally, and in terms of lifestyle. There are old people, young people, white people, black people – and most all of its residents assume a down-home, “come as you are” vibe. If you have your sights set on Harrisburg, either as someone moving from another city or a quick relocation from across town, you need to know where the best rental hou...
The capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits about 100 miles west of Philly, just south of Halifax. Though it’s only a city of about 50,000 people, it certainly has that big city feel with its tall buildings, modern architecture, downtown commercial district and hot nightlife. And the best part? It’s inexpensive! Harrisburg is the perfect place to live if you want the amenities and lifestyle of a big city without the skyrocketing prices. Rent is fairly cheap and taxes are low. You won’t get quite the same level of fancy as California or Massachusetts (not a lot of apartments with tennis courts or posh clubhouses, for instance). However, you’ll get all the basics, in addition to great people, decent schools and a welcoming atmosphere.
If you’re in the market for an apartment for rent, you’re in luck. Studio apartments rent for about $400 to $450 per month, and you can easily get into a one-bedroom apartment for $650 to $700. These rentals will likely come equipped with air conditioning, a dishwasher, washer and dryer, balcony, swimming pool and basketball courts. Rental terms are very laid back, with many places offering 6, 7, 8, and 9-month leases to renters. Many include utilities such as heat and nearly all are pet-friendly (though some have breed restrictions, particularly on dogs). Other common amenities include Internet, cable and off-street parking.
There are also more upscale townhomes and luxury condos available for rent in Harrisburg. The Sunpointe Townhomes, for example, offer a gourmet kitchen with oak cabinetry, 24-hour emergency maintenance, front door bell, air conditioning, washer and dryers, and garages. They allow pets and will approve applications on the spot. The Village of Laurel Ridge has a swimming pool, playground, high-speed Internet and is one of a handful of places that offers tennis courts and a clubhouse. Places like these start around $800 for a one-bedroom and go up to about $1,500 for a three-bedroom. They are also often pet-friendly (with a deposit) and most have a good square footage and open outdoor spaces.
Harrisburg, PA has plenty to offer renters in search a new place to move to. Scan through our apartment listings and we’re sure you’ll find a new home in no time! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrisburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.