19 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrisburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
38 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2339 Boas Street
2339 Boas Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Small 2 bedroom with wood floors on the 1st floor - Property Id: 279955 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor. It has refinished wood floors and tile through out. The heat and the stove are gas. It has a dishwasher and eat in kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2418 State Street 6
2418 State Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor studio apartment with balcony. - Property Id: 180099 Small 2nd floor studio with wood floors and updated tile. The heat is electric and there is a wall gas heater. The stove is gas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lemoyne
1 Unit Available
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 1 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Brand new refrigerator just was ordered! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $725/month plus electric.
1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
41 PORTER ALLEY
41 Porter Alley, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2256 sqft
Move in to your next home. This end unit is located in desirable Walden. This house features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter right into the main floor of the house. French doors, recessed lighting, separate HVAC.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1902 ROXBURY COURT
1902 Roxbury Court, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2877 sqft
Aspen floor plan 1st floor master, Inviting 2 story foyer with gleaming wood floors, big kitchen with Corian counter, breakfast nook with bay windows, vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, walk in custom closet, 1st floor laundry, 2 nice sized
City Guide for Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA is a cool college town, a thriving urban metropolis and a small suburban community all in one. It boasts a lot of diversity – racially, culturally, and in terms of lifestyle. There are old people, young people, white people, black people – and most all of its residents assume a down-home, “come as you are” vibe. If you have your sights set on Harrisburg, either as someone moving from another city or a quick relocation from across town, you need to know where the best rental hou...

The capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits about 100 miles west of Philly, just south of Halifax. Though it’s only a city of about 50,000 people, it certainly has that big city feel with its tall buildings, modern architecture, downtown commercial district and hot nightlife. And the best part? It’s inexpensive! Harrisburg is the perfect place to live if you want the amenities and lifestyle of a big city without the skyrocketing prices. Rent is fairly cheap and taxes are low. You won’t get quite the same level of fancy as California or Massachusetts (not a lot of apartments with tennis courts or posh clubhouses, for instance). However, you’ll get all the basics, in addition to great people, decent schools and a welcoming atmosphere.

If you’re in the market for an apartment for rent, you’re in luck. Studio apartments rent for about $400 to $450 per month, and you can easily get into a one-bedroom apartment for $650 to $700. These rentals will likely come equipped with air conditioning, a dishwasher, washer and dryer, balcony, swimming pool and basketball courts. Rental terms are very laid back, with many places offering 6, 7, 8, and 9-month leases to renters. Many include utilities such as heat and nearly all are pet-friendly (though some have breed restrictions, particularly on dogs). Other common amenities include Internet, cable and off-street parking.

There are also more upscale townhomes and luxury condos available for rent in Harrisburg. The Sunpointe Townhomes, for example, offer a gourmet kitchen with oak cabinetry, 24-hour emergency maintenance, front door bell, air conditioning, washer and dryers, and garages. They allow pets and will approve applications on the spot. The Village of Laurel Ridge has a swimming pool, playground, high-speed Internet and is one of a handful of places that offers tennis courts and a clubhouse. Places like these start around $800 for a one-bedroom and go up to about $1,500 for a three-bedroom. They are also often pet-friendly (with a deposit) and most have a good square footage and open outdoor spaces.

Harrisburg, PA has plenty to offer renters in search a new place to move to. Scan through our apartment listings and we’re sure you’ll find a new home in no time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harrisburg, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrisburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

