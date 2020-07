Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom w/ Rooftop Deck in Midtown - 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, centrally located blocks from the Broad Street Market and other Midtown amenities. This single family home features an updated kitchen leading to a large outdoor space for entertaining. High ceilings offer continuity to the living spaces on the 1st and 2nd floor. Porch swing on the rooftop deck is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a beautiful view of the city. Large upstairs bathroom hosts in-unit laundry.



(RLNE5939598)