First Floor LIving

Renting out a newly updated 4 bedroom single family home with a garage and street parking



Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom on the 1st floor.



Garage with door opener



Outside screened in porch



Quiet Neighborhood



Nice Yard



Newer Heating System



New water heater



New flooring



New Stove



Newer Fridge



New Bathroom



New flooring through out



New Paint



Updated electrical



Tons of closet space in every room



Washer and dryer in partially finished basement.



2nd Floor rooms have built in book cases and dressers



Man cave area in basement just repainted floors and dry locked walls



Basement has a lot of room for storage



Please call for appointment 717-521-8099 Please no calls or text after 6pm or before 8am Thanks



CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EASY COMMUTE

CENTRAL AREA

CLOSE TO WESTMINSTER 25 MIN

YORK 25 MIN.

GETTYSBURG 20 MIN.

FREDRICK MD 50 MIN

HARRISBURG 45-50 MIN