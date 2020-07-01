Apartment List
/
PA
/
glen rock
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
104 Manchester St.
104 Manchester St, Glen Rock, PA
4 Bedrooms
$850
Semi Detached - Conveniently located in Glen Rock Borough this semi detached 4 bedroom home also offers of street parking in rear. A large 14' x 15'8" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 14' x 10' Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Rock

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE COURT
104 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
938 Brechin Lane
938 Brechin Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in popular Regents Glen. Big 17'9" x 15'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 15'8" x 7'3" Kitchen with appliances, 19' x 15'1" Family Room. 1 Car garage measuring 19'4" x 9'2". Big 12' x 15' Deck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Spry
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.

1 of 45

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Spry
12 SHADY TREE COURT
12 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glen Rock, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glen Rock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAStewartstown, PARed Lion, PAEast York, PA
Shiloh, PAWeigelstown, PAParkville, PADover, PAHanover, PAManchester, PAWestminster, MDWrightsville, PAReisterstown, MDTimonium, MDEldersburg, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College