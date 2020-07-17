All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R

223 Madison Avenue · (215) 868-0933
Location

223 Madison Avenue, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apartment #1R · Avail. Aug 15

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Apartment #1R Available 08/15/20 GLORIOUS, 1 BDR + DEN in Georgian Mansion, #1R - Property Id: 314266

GLORIOUS, 1 BEDROOM + DEN Apartment in Georgian Mansion that has been converted into 7 Amazing Apartments, 1st Floor Rear. This apartment is
one-of-a-kind" and loaded with original architectural details, such as, massive, decorative fireplace, chestnut wainscoting, embossed steel ceiling, etc. etc. etc. Large combination living room/dining room, (2) Butler's pantries, large, "eat-in" kitchen with oak cabinets, original subway tile, soapstone counter tops & s/s appliances. There is a spacious bedroom with charming, bay window. There is the potential for a 2nd bedroom, but it is more suited for a home office, den or guest room because of the size and access to the bathroom. Other details: oak, quartersawn floors, ceiling fans, laundry facilities, off-street parking, huge yard with perennial gardens, walk to Regional Rail, minutes to Rt.. 309 and PA Turnpike. COMMISSION OFFERED TO COOPERATION BROKERS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/223-madison-avenue-ft-washington-pa-unit-apartment-%231r/314266
Property Id 314266

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have any available units?
223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R has a unit available for $1,850 per month.
What amenities does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have?
Some of 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R currently offering any rent specials?
223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R pet-friendly?
No, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R offer parking?
Yes, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R offers parking.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have a pool?
No, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R does not have a pool.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have accessible units?
No, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R does not have units with air conditioning.
