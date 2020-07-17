223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit Apartment #1R Available 08/15/20 GLORIOUS, 1 BDR + DEN in Georgian Mansion, #1R



GLORIOUS, 1 BEDROOM + DEN Apartment in Georgian Mansion that has been converted into 7 Amazing Apartments, 1st Floor Rear. This apartment is

one-of-a-kind" and loaded with original architectural details, such as, massive, decorative fireplace, chestnut wainscoting, embossed steel ceiling, etc. etc. etc. Large combination living room/dining room, (2) Butler's pantries, large, "eat-in" kitchen with oak cabinets, original subway tile, soapstone counter tops & s/s appliances. There is a spacious bedroom with charming, bay window. There is the potential for a 2nd bedroom, but it is more suited for a home office, den or guest room because of the size and access to the bathroom. Other details: oak, quartersawn floors, ceiling fans, laundry facilities, off-street parking, huge yard with perennial gardens, walk to Regional Rail, minutes to Rt.. 309 and PA Turnpike. COMMISSION OFFERED TO COOPERATION BROKERS.

No Pets Allowed



