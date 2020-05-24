All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE

120 North Bethlehem Pike · (215) 680-5998
Location

120 North Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104A · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Stainless steel appliances, large white cabinets and pantry for plenty of storage, as well as granite countertops. The Bathroom is bright and inviting with penny tile flooring, large vanity with Carrara marble top and ample storage. The master bedroom is large and bright with a HUGE walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is a good size with another large closet. The hallway features two large closets for additional storage and there is a great balcony off the living room perfect for relaxing in the warmer weather. Not to mention there a great community pool, updated lobby, secure entry and large parking lot for residents and guests. Walking distance from Wawa, short access to the turnpike and 309 as well as the Fort Washington industrial park and downtown Ambler. The building has shared laundry and each resident gets their own large storage space in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have any available units?
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have?
Some of 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE does offer parking.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have a pool?
Yes, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE has a pool.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have accessible units?
No, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
