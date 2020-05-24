120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE

Amenities

Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy. Large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Stainless steel appliances, large white cabinets and pantry for plenty of storage, as well as granite countertops. The Bathroom is bright and inviting with penny tile flooring, large vanity with Carrara marble top and ample storage. The master bedroom is large and bright with a HUGE walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom is a good size with another large closet. The hallway features two large closets for additional storage and there is a great balcony off the living room perfect for relaxing in the warmer weather. Not to mention there a great community pool, updated lobby, secure entry and large parking lot for residents and guests. Walking distance from Wawa, short access to the turnpike and 309 as well as the Fort Washington industrial park and downtown Ambler. The building has shared laundry and each resident gets their own large storage space in the basement.