Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access playground

Spacious townhomes which sit in a beautifully landscaped community in desirable Feasterville, PA. Chalet Village is not only an affordable residential neighborhood, but it is a perfect place to call home with private entrances into all apartments, garage space, and a community pool that the whole family will enjoy. Only minutes from your door are a multitude of shops and restaurants. The PA Turnpike, Route 1, and I-95 are easily accessible from your future home. Chalet Village offers a degree of privacy, yet within walking distance to everything one could need. We guarantee our commitment to quality and service will set us apart. Visit Chalet Village and find the home you have been searching for.