apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Emmaus
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large 3 Bedroom Rental only 2 blocks from Downtown Emmaus! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and generous bedrooms
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
543 Chestnut Street
543 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2564 sqft
OPEN HSE, 7/8/2020, 4:30-5:30PM. Welcome to Emmaus, where Money Magazine placed Emmaus on one of its lists for "Best Places to Live!" This 3 BR rental has a full bath on the 2nd floor. One of the 3 BRs is a walk-through.
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
6 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,125
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,139
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,146
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1441 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hills
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
144 North 7th Street
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful, large 1 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of 144 N 7th street. It has an open spacious kitchen with an island.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Virtual tour will be available 7/10! Follow the renovation progress at www.instagram.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Muhlenberg
434 North Leh Street
434 N Leh St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO MORE APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED.** 2 bedroom apartment with a private entrance in a non-smoking/non-vaping environment. No Pets reptiles or other exotic animal species. Tenant responsible for gas heat & electric.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4192 Waterford Drive
4192 Waterford Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1st Ward
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mountainville
1949 South 5th Street
1949 S 5th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious, brand-new building consists of one or two bedroom units with a parking lot available for the in-house residents. Mountain View offers a chance at urban living with many restaurants, shopping centers, site-seeing etc.
1 of 14
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.
