Amenities

This is an end unit which provides lots of windows for a very bright and cheerful open first floor living space, which encompasses the kitchen with granite counters, gas range and above range microwave....There is hard wood throughout the first floor living space and steps leading to the second level which includes a spacious master bedroom with a luxurious full bath and large walk in closet, two additional bedrooms and hall bath. The walk out finished basement includes media room. This new construction home will be ready for delivery. **Some photos are of the model home.**