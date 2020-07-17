All apartments in Delaware County
705 MEADOW COURT

705 Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

705 Meadow Court, Delaware County, PA 19342

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside. The owner has kept the home in good repair and it is in the process of being freshly painted and getting new windows. The home has laminated floors with carpeting updates. Enjoy sitting out on the patio and walking through the neighborhood. Monthly association and sewer costs to be paid by owner. In addition to first month fee, the tenant will be required to pay one month security and last month rent. All appliances included. Owner will pay quarterly sewer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 MEADOW COURT have any available units?
705 MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, PA.
Is 705 MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
705 MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
