705 MEADOW COURT

Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside. The owner has kept the home in good repair and it is in the process of being freshly painted and getting new windows. The home has laminated floors with carpeting updates. Enjoy sitting out on the patio and walking through the neighborhood. Monthly association and sewer costs to be paid by owner. In addition to first month fee, the tenant will be required to pay one month security and last month rent. All appliances included. Owner will pay quarterly sewer fee.