Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.5 bath Single with Attached 1 car garage and private driveway Offers great living space with so many extras! 1st Floor Features: Open Concept Living Room/Dining Room, Updated Powder Room, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Slider Access to Rear Deck. 2nd Floor Features: Master Bedroom with Tiled En Suite along with 2 Generously Sized Bedrooms, all with Ample Closet Space, an Updated Hall Bathroom & Laundry Hookup! Lower Level Features: Finished Basement, Storage area & Full Walk Out to rear of property. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.