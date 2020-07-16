All apartments in Delaware County
623 FOXGLOVE DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

623 FOXGLOVE DR

623 Foxglove Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA 19070
Morton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.5 bath Single with Attached 1 car garage and private driveway Offers great living space with so many extras! 1st Floor Features: Open Concept Living Room/Dining Room, Updated Powder Room, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Slider Access to Rear Deck. 2nd Floor Features: Master Bedroom with Tiled En Suite along with 2 Generously Sized Bedrooms, all with Ample Closet Space, an Updated Hall Bathroom & Laundry Hookup! Lower Level Features: Finished Basement, Storage area & Full Walk Out to rear of property. Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have any available units?
623 FOXGLOVE DR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have?
Some of 623 FOXGLOVE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 FOXGLOVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
623 FOXGLOVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 FOXGLOVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR offer parking?
Yes, 623 FOXGLOVE DR offers parking.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have a pool?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have accessible units?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 FOXGLOVE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 FOXGLOVE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
