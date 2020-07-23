22 Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA with balconies

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Dallastown

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 15

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 43

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 21

21 Units Available
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 45

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Spry
5 SHADY TREE COURT
5 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 48

30 Units Available
30 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$929
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 15

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/22/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
610 W. King St.
610 West King Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,095
2166 sqft
610 W. King St. Available 08/06/20 5 bedroom home for rent! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom brick home. It is located in the 600 block of W. King St. It has very spacious rooms, Front and back porch with a fenced yard.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18 N. Main St
18 North Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
18 N. Main St Available 07/30/20 Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home. Close to RT I83 and all points South. 14'7" x 11' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'1" x 7'3" Kitchen, Full cement basement.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.

1 of 50

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2225 Live Oak Ln
2225 Live Oak Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Live Oak Ln Available 08/06/20 Central School District Townhouse - -Woodcrest Hills HOA - Garage - Washer/Dryer included -Central SD This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in Central School District.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
607 HOLLY COURT
607 Holly Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3152 sqft
607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2
487 Madison Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Apartment For Rent! - A beautiful 3 bdrm apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of 487 Madison Ave. Nice hardwood floors and clean painted walls. Large rooms with lots of closet space.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
72 HERITAGE COURT
72 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
11 N BEAVER STREET
11 N Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Historic National House building. New flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, new appliances. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. CAC, one off street parking space. No pets, No smoking.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
701 Madison Ave # 1ST FL
701 Madison Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom Apartment On The Avenues - 1st Floor 2 bedroom apartment on the "Avenues" Hardwood floors& very spacious rooms. Large wrap around porch on this corner lot property, Nice yard (RLNE4748338)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Dallastown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dallastown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

