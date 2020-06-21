512 E HECTOR STREET

Amenities

This is a beautiful and meticulously kept luxury townhome with an excellent free flowing open floor plan. Enter from the private porch with a stone backdrop into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors. The dining room is inviting and professionally finished with crown molding, rounded walls and a bump out window. The gourmet eat-in kitchen features 42' cabinets, granite counters, a ceramic tile floor and a breakfast bar. The powder room is located right off the kitchen and there are sliding glass doors that exit to a large deck (12x18) which has been recently painted and the rear off-street parking for 2 cars (incredibly rare for Conshohocken!). The second floor features a master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bath which has been recently remodeled. The 2nd bedroom is the same size as the master featuring two large his and her closets. The hall bath and laundry room sit conveniently between both bedrooms and complete the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor loft style bedroom is complete with a huge walk in closet. If this wasn't enough already, the basement has been recently completely renovated and finished which offers an amazing space and provides for so many options. Neutral colors throughout with modern fixtures and detail that you'll continue to notice and appreciate long after moving in. This home is a beauty and will not last long. Do not be disappointed; book today to see it before it's gone!