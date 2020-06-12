/
3 bedroom apartments
287 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Spring Mill Avenue
411 Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
411 Spring Mill Avenue Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Conshohocken is a must see! The first floor is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 E 10th Ave
234 East 10th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1422 sqft
234 E 10th Ave Available 08/01/20 Conshohocken three bedroom twin for rent - Come check out this beautiful twin located in sought after Conshohocken. You're welcomed by a cozy front porch to winding down.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
459 New Elm St
459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
512 E HECTOR STREET
512 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2030 sqft
This is a beautiful and meticulously kept luxury townhome with an excellent free flowing open floor plan. Enter from the private porch with a stone backdrop into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1220 BUTLER PIKE #UNIT 2
1220 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spring has sprung and we have a breath of fresh air for rent, available now. This 2nd and 3rd floor unit is accessed via the side door entrance which goes directly to the second floor. This building is well maintained with newer carpet and paint.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
257 E HECTOR STREET
257 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
Great house that was completely gutted and remodeled in 2005. 2-story addition added to the house with 3rd-story view of riverwalk and a great deck for barbecues. Home is approximately 1800 square ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Dr
1249 Bryn Tyddyn Drive, Montgomery County, PA
1249 Bryn Tyddyn - Property Id: 280151 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280151 Property Id 280151 (RLNE5812021)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
177 FRONT STREET
177 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1078 sqft
Unique house in a great location of West Conshohocken Boro! Enter in the Living room that offers a nice space, wood floors, with the eat-in, updated kitchen that offers stainless steal appliances. Upstairs offers two bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
627 OLD ELM STREET
627 Old Elm Street, Montgomery County, PA
Rent to Own Available -- The front entry leads onto enclosed front porch which is brightened by natural light through all ofthe windows and the ceiling fan with light.
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1248 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1752 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
602 Fairview Road
602 Fairview Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Located in Lower Merion available Immediately - Are you looking for an amazing rental home in an award winning school district? Look no farther! This home includes many incredible features, such as an updated kitchen with large
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
- (RLNE4767960)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Conshohocken State Rd.
418 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
Spacious 4BD/1.5BA Gladwyne Home Available 2/15! - Available on 2/15, at 418 Conshohoken State Rd.
