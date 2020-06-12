/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:53 PM
91 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
254 E HECTOR STREET
254 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
Location, location, location! Ideal townhome in the heart of Conshohocken, just blocks from Fayette Street's restaurants and bars. Easy access to the train, I-476, I-76 and I-276. This could be considered a 2 or 3 bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1168 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit.
Results within 5 miles of Conshohocken
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
8 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 07:26pm
Upper Roxborough
7 Units Available
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
Upper Roxborough
15 Units Available
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Similar Pages
Conshohocken 1 BedroomsConshohocken 2 BedroomsConshohocken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConshohocken 3 BedroomsConshohocken Accessible Apartments
Conshohocken Apartments with BalconyConshohocken Apartments with GarageConshohocken Apartments with GymConshohocken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConshohocken Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA