362 E HECTOR STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This bright and cheerful 3-story townhome has it all including 3 Full Bathrooms! Enter through the front door into the finished basement with full bathroom. The main floor includes recessed lighting throughout, living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and powder room. 3 bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms, and washer and dryer are located on the third floor. Tons of windows in every room provide an airy atmosphere and lots of light. Shopping, entertainment, and dining within walking distance; easy access to the R6 Septa Regional Rail and Schuylkill bike path; and just minutes away from I-76, I-476, PA Turnpike, and King of Prussia mall - the location can't be beat!