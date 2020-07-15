All apartments in Conshohocken
362 E HECTOR STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

362 E HECTOR STREET

362 East Hector Street · (610) 828-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

362 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,670

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This bright and cheerful 3-story townhome has it all including 3 Full Bathrooms! Enter through the front door into the finished basement with full bathroom. The main floor includes recessed lighting throughout, living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and powder room. 3 bedrooms with large closets, 2 full bathrooms, and washer and dryer are located on the third floor. Tons of windows in every room provide an airy atmosphere and lots of light. Shopping, entertainment, and dining within walking distance; easy access to the R6 Septa Regional Rail and Schuylkill bike path; and just minutes away from I-76, I-476, PA Turnpike, and King of Prussia mall - the location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have any available units?
362 E HECTOR STREET has a unit available for $2,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 362 E HECTOR STREET have?
Some of 362 E HECTOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 E HECTOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
362 E HECTOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 E HECTOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 362 E HECTOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET offer parking?
No, 362 E HECTOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 E HECTOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have a pool?
No, 362 E HECTOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 362 E HECTOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 E HECTOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 E HECTOR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 E HECTOR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
