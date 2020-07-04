All apartments in Columbia
235 Locust Street - 5
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

235 Locust Street - 5

235 Locust St · (717) 468-5602
Location

235 Locust St, Columbia, PA 17512
Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
This beautiful, newly-renovated apartment located in downtown Columbia, and only a few minutes from Route 30 and the Susquehanna River, is a one-of-a-kind beauty. With gleaming hardwood floors, brand new appliances, a new kitchen and bathroom, huge, front-facing windows that let in lots of natural light, a trendy "loft" like layout, and spectacular lighting, this apartment has it all. There is also plenty of closet space, brand new HVAC, and access to a common laundry room for a small monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have any available units?
235 Locust Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, PA.
What amenities does 235 Locust Street - 5 have?
Some of 235 Locust Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Locust Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Locust Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Locust Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Locust Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Locust Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Locust Street - 5 has units with air conditioning.
