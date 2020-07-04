235 Locust Street - 5

Amenities

This beautiful, newly-renovated apartment located in downtown Columbia, and only a few minutes from Route 30 and the Susquehanna River, is a one-of-a-kind beauty. With gleaming hardwood floors, brand new appliances, a new kitchen and bathroom, huge, front-facing windows that let in lots of natural light, a trendy "loft" like layout, and spectacular lighting, this apartment has it all. There is also plenty of closet space, brand new HVAC, and access to a common laundry room for a small monthly fee.