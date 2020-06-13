/
accessible apartments
23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
9 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 3 at 02:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Results within 10 miles of Collegeville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
56 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
$2,275
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
60 Newbury Way
60 Newbury Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1757 sqft
*ONE RESIDENT MUST BE OVER THE AGE OF 55 TO RENT* Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lansdale that is wheelchair accessible. Great location in a 55 and older community.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
136 PAOLI PIKE
136 Paoli Pike, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
Beautiful home Totally redone. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking and LOADS of counter space and cabinets. Dining area conveniently adjoining to kitchen. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout home.
