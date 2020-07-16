333 North Bridge Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

To schedule a showing click the link below.

https://www.compass.property/Self-Showing/



This 2 Story Single Family Home at 333 North Bridge St Christiana PA 17509 includes Off Street Parking, Storage Shed 10x10, Covered Porch

Located in Christiana Boro & Octorara School District.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathroom:1.5

Market Rent: $1145

Security Deposit: $1145

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Heat: Oil Hot Air

Special Amenities: Backs up to a park, Tenant can choose lawn care for an additional $90 per month (April - Oct)

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Hookup, Central Air

Accommodations: Outside Smoking only, No special programs, Pets considered with a Pet Deposit of 1 month's rent and a $25 Monthly Pet Fee per pet.



SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ www.compass.property

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.