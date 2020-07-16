333 North Bridge Street

Amenities
To schedule a showing click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self-Showing/
This 2 Story Single Family Home at 333 North Bridge St Christiana PA 17509 includes Off Street Parking, Storage Shed 10x10, Covered Porch
Located in Christiana Boro & Octorara School District.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathroom:1.5
Market Rent: $1145
Security Deposit: $1145
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**
All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'
Heat: Oil Hot Air
Special Amenities: Backs up to a park, Tenant can choose lawn care for an additional $90 per month (April - Oct)
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Laundry Hookup, Central Air
Accommodations: Outside Smoking only, No special programs, Pets considered with a Pet Deposit of 1 month's rent and a $25 Monthly Pet Fee per pet.
SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ www.compass.property
COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.