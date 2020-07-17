782 DORLAN MILL RD

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity for business! It's all here! Available 7/1/2020! The former "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of completion and there are ample possibilities! This adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial space also has the capability to expand and provide additional space and a loading dock and leveler if needed! This is your opportunity to put your business in a great location with plenty of room for growth! Enter the 550+/- square feet of finished office space through the glass facade with ample natural light! This fully finished office has heat, a/c and a finished powder room! From there enter the 2938+/- square feet of shop space ready to house a multitude of uses! The shop space also has a 12'W x 12'H overhead door with drive up access! But wait! That's not all! There are EIGHT dedicated parking spaces with this great space! Fantastic location - close to turnpike, Downingtown, Glenmoore, Eagle and Honeybrook! Private yet convenient! Dorlan Mill is an ADA compliant facility. Quarterly CAM fee of $700 includes: water, sewer, snow removal, common area maintenance & lawn care. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS. As this is storage/warehouse facility; access is permitted during the COVID19 restrictions following specific criteria as per govt guidelines.