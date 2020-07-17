All apartments in Chester County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:14 AM

782 DORLAN MILL RD

782 Dorlan Mill Rd · (866) 677-6937
Location

782 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous opportunity for business! It's all here! Available 7/1/2020! The former "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of completion and there are ample possibilities! This adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial space also has the capability to expand and provide additional space and a loading dock and leveler if needed! This is your opportunity to put your business in a great location with plenty of room for growth! Enter the 550+/- square feet of finished office space through the glass facade with ample natural light! This fully finished office has heat, a/c and a finished powder room! From there enter the 2938+/- square feet of shop space ready to house a multitude of uses! The shop space also has a 12'W x 12'H overhead door with drive up access! But wait! That's not all! There are EIGHT dedicated parking spaces with this great space! Fantastic location - close to turnpike, Downingtown, Glenmoore, Eagle and Honeybrook! Private yet convenient! Dorlan Mill is an ADA compliant facility. Quarterly CAM fee of $700 includes: water, sewer, snow removal, common area maintenance & lawn care. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS. As this is storage/warehouse facility; access is permitted during the COVID19 restrictions following specific criteria as per govt guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have any available units?
782 DORLAN MILL RD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 782 DORLAN MILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
782 DORLAN MILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 DORLAN MILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 782 DORLAN MILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 782 DORLAN MILL RD offers parking.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 DORLAN MILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have a pool?
No, 782 DORLAN MILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have accessible units?
No, 782 DORLAN MILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 782 DORLAN MILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 782 DORLAN MILL RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 782 DORLAN MILL RD has units with air conditioning.
