696 MILITIA HILL DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020

696 MILITIA HILL DRIVE

696 Militia Hill Drive · (610) 363-4300
Location

696 Militia Hill Drive, Chester County, PA 19382

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to 696 Militia Hill Drive, a gorgeous custom home in West Chester School District. Step into the grand foyer and be greeted by beautiful hardwood flooring that spreads throughout much of the main floor. Enjoy cooking your meals in the spacious kitchen boasting an abundance of cabinet space, recessed lighting, wall oven, center island with gas cooktop, and a bright breakfast area. The impressive family room features a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Step down from the formal dining room into the spacious sunroom with wet bar, perfect for entertaining your guests! The main floor study with built-in bookcases could be used as an office, playroom or additional bedroom! Ascend to the second story and find the master retreat with sitting area, walk-in closet, and ensuite bath. There are 3 additional, generously sized bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Don't forget about the additional living and storage space in the partially finished basement, offering a bar area and unfinished area for storage! Sip your morning coffee or tea on the impressive patio featuring a stone wall and private views of the back yard. Tucked away in the Chester Country country side, yet conveniently located to major roadways, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

