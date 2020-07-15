507 PENNOCK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This home was completely renovated in 2013 so everything is still relatively new & waiting for you to move in! First floor includes 9 foot ceilings throughout! Living Room and Dining Room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and newly built bay windows. Living Room also has a brick, wood-burning fireplace. Newer Heating & Central Air unit. Every window has been replaced plus the exterior walls & attic insulated for better efficiency. Kitchen has tile floors & lots of recessed lighting. Powder Room & Laundry Room/Mudroom just through the kitchen with a door leading to the newly finished deck that overlooks the large, open back yard. Step down sunroom with vaulted ceiling, two ceiling fans & new carpet is perfect for an office, play room or Family Room. Go to the 2nd floor to find three bedrooms & full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceiling fan & closet with more storage & steps to attic. Basement w/ Bilco doors to outside could be used for storage if needed. Back yard is great for playing games or entertaining. 16' x 10' shed included for you to use as needed for more storage! This home not only looks brand new, it's close to Longwood Gardens, major roadways, shopping & restaurants making it convenient living so hurry in before it's already rented! Public sewer & water (house uses public water but private well is still hooked up to outside faucet for washing car or watering garden/grass!). Owner is a licensed PA REALTOR.