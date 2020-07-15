All apartments in Chester County
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

507 PENNOCK AVE

507 Pennock Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

507 Pennock Avenue, Chester County, PA 19348

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This home was completely renovated in 2013 so everything is still relatively new & waiting for you to move in! First floor includes 9 foot ceilings throughout! Living Room and Dining Room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and newly built bay windows. Living Room also has a brick, wood-burning fireplace. Newer Heating & Central Air unit. Every window has been replaced plus the exterior walls & attic insulated for better efficiency. Kitchen has tile floors & lots of recessed lighting. Powder Room & Laundry Room/Mudroom just through the kitchen with a door leading to the newly finished deck that overlooks the large, open back yard. Step down sunroom with vaulted ceiling, two ceiling fans & new carpet is perfect for an office, play room or Family Room. Go to the 2nd floor to find three bedrooms & full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceiling fan & closet with more storage & steps to attic. Basement w/ Bilco doors to outside could be used for storage if needed. Back yard is great for playing games or entertaining. 16' x 10' shed included for you to use as needed for more storage! This home not only looks brand new, it's close to Longwood Gardens, major roadways, shopping & restaurants making it convenient living so hurry in before it's already rented! Public sewer & water (house uses public water but private well is still hooked up to outside faucet for washing car or watering garden/grass!). Owner is a licensed PA REALTOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have any available units?
507 PENNOCK AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 PENNOCK AVE have?
Some of 507 PENNOCK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 PENNOCK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
507 PENNOCK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 PENNOCK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 507 PENNOCK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 507 PENNOCK AVE offers parking.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 PENNOCK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have a pool?
No, 507 PENNOCK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have accessible units?
No, 507 PENNOCK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 PENNOCK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 PENNOCK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 PENNOCK AVE has units with air conditioning.
