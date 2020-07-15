All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 409 N ORCHARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
409 N ORCHARD STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

409 N ORCHARD STREET

409 N Orchard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA 19335

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough. Be the first to enjoy this large end unit, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, quality construction home available in April. The first floor has a large open floor plan which is set up nicely for entertaining. Featuring a formal dining room, a great room, and kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking, and large center island. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom which provides access to the two car garage, a powder room and storage closets. The second floor features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, full hall bath, and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer are also located on this level. A full unfinished basement is perfect for storage, so no need to pay for a storage unit. Some perks of living here are the community swimming pool, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails which are a very short walk from this home! Award winning Downingtown Area Schools, and close proximity to local shopping centers such as, Ashbridge Square and Brandywine Square. Only a few minutes to Exton and major travel routes make the location of East Village a fantastic place to live and call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have any available units?
409 N ORCHARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester County, PA.
What amenities does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have?
Some of 409 N ORCHARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N ORCHARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
409 N ORCHARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N ORCHARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 409 N ORCHARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 409 N ORCHARD STREET offers parking.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 N ORCHARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 409 N ORCHARD STREET has a pool.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 409 N ORCHARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 N ORCHARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 N ORCHARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 N ORCHARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd
West Chester, PA 19382
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl
Exton, PA 19343
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln
West Chester, PA 19382
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave
Malvern, PA 19355
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St
West Chester, PA 19380
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd
Thorndale, PA 19372
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University