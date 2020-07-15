Amenities
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough. Be the first to enjoy this large end unit, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, quality construction home available in April. The first floor has a large open floor plan which is set up nicely for entertaining. Featuring a formal dining room, a great room, and kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cooking, and large center island. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom which provides access to the two car garage, a powder room and storage closets. The second floor features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, full hall bath, and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer are also located on this level. A full unfinished basement is perfect for storage, so no need to pay for a storage unit. Some perks of living here are the community swimming pool, fitness center, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails which are a very short walk from this home! Award winning Downingtown Area Schools, and close proximity to local shopping centers such as, Ashbridge Square and Brandywine Square. Only a few minutes to Exton and major travel routes make the location of East Village a fantastic place to live and call home!