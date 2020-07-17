251 YORKTOWN CT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground. This bright and spacious town home on Yorktown Court with one car attached garage and driveway parking for one other car, backs to woods. Enter the front door in to the large living room, access from garage into foyer with powder room, closet space and entry to the dining and living room area. Door to large unfinished basement, great for storage. Rear of house has family room with gas fireplace and open plan kitchen with island, accessing the deck. Stairs to the second floor lead to the large main suite, with walk in closet, en suite bathroom with bath and shower, double sinks laundry area off hall way, leads to hall bath with two further large bedrooms overlooking Yorktown Ct. Great location allows for easy access to the turn pike entrance exit on Route 29, West Chester, Phoenixville, Malvern, King of Prussia. Shop at Target and Wegman's just minutes away in Uptown Worthington on Route 29. All carpets have been professionally cleaned and house has been freshly painted. Landlord will consider one pet, on a case by case basis.