Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

251 YORKTOWN CT

251 Yorktown Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA 19355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground. This bright and spacious town home on Yorktown Court with one car attached garage and driveway parking for one other car, backs to woods. Enter the front door in to the large living room, access from garage into foyer with powder room, closet space and entry to the dining and living room area. Door to large unfinished basement, great for storage. Rear of house has family room with gas fireplace and open plan kitchen with island, accessing the deck. Stairs to the second floor lead to the large main suite, with walk in closet, en suite bathroom with bath and shower, double sinks laundry area off hall way, leads to hall bath with two further large bedrooms overlooking Yorktown Ct. Great location allows for easy access to the turn pike entrance exit on Route 29, West Chester, Phoenixville, Malvern, King of Prussia. Shop at Target and Wegman's just minutes away in Uptown Worthington on Route 29. All carpets have been professionally cleaned and house has been freshly painted. Landlord will consider one pet, on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have any available units?
251 YORKTOWN CT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 YORKTOWN CT have?
Some of 251 YORKTOWN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 YORKTOWN CT currently offering any rent specials?
251 YORKTOWN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 YORKTOWN CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 YORKTOWN CT is pet friendly.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT offer parking?
Yes, 251 YORKTOWN CT offers parking.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 YORKTOWN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have a pool?
No, 251 YORKTOWN CT does not have a pool.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have accessible units?
No, 251 YORKTOWN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 YORKTOWN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 YORKTOWN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 YORKTOWN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
