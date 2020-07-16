All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 2403 WESTFIELD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
2403 WESTFIELD CT
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:06 PM

2403 WESTFIELD CT

2403 Westfield Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA 19073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window allowing plenty of natural light. Dining area. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and slider to the back deck. Enjoy the best view in the community off the large back deck. 2nd floor includes Master bedroom with two closets, master bathroom with double vanity and luxury expanded stall shower with frameless glass doors. 3rd Floor bedroom. Basement with garage access, additional living space and laundry room. Perfect location for an easy commute with quick access to 202, 322 & Rt. 3. Minutes from all the happenings in West Chester Boro, dining, shops, events and much more! 1st Month, last month and security deposit due to move in. Don't miss out schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have any available units?
2403 WESTFIELD CT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have?
Some of 2403 WESTFIELD CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 WESTFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
2403 WESTFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 WESTFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 2403 WESTFIELD CT offers parking.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 WESTFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 WESTFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2403 WESTFIELD CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203
Spring City, PA 19475
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl
Exton, PA 19343
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St
West Chester, PA 19382
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr
Exton, PA 19341

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity