2403 WESTFIELD CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window allowing plenty of natural light. Dining area. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and slider to the back deck. Enjoy the best view in the community off the large back deck. 2nd floor includes Master bedroom with two closets, master bathroom with double vanity and luxury expanded stall shower with frameless glass doors. 3rd Floor bedroom. Basement with garage access, additional living space and laundry room. Perfect location for an easy commute with quick access to 202, 322 & Rt. 3. Minutes from all the happenings in West Chester Boro, dining, shops, events and much more! 1st Month, last month and security deposit due to move in. Don't miss out schedule an appointment today!