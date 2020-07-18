All apartments in Chester County
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

215 QUARRY POINT ROAD

215 Quarry Point Road · (610) 436-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA 19355

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This luxury dream house located in award winning Great Valley school District is available for you to move right in on Sept. 01. The stunning design features 5" hand scraped hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and a large composite deck. The modern design gourmet kitchen features over sized island (8"), 43" Sonoma painted linen cabinetry with crown molding. Custom Quartz countertops, backsplash, under cabinet lighting, hutch and stainless steel GE appliances brighten your life every day. The elegant glass door pantry can store all your favorite collections. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with a tray with ceramic surround, soaking tub and double bowl vanity. The energy saving washer and dryer is sitting right besides your bedrooms. The finished lower level flex room could be used as a play room, fitting -room, or just another living space. Extra recess lighting, oak staircase, hardwood foyer is waiting for you to enjoy a luxury living conveniently located close to 29, 76 and 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have any available units?
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have?
Some of 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 QUARRY POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
