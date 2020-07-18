215 QUARRY POINT ROAD

Amenities

This luxury dream house located in award winning Great Valley school District is available for you to move right in on Sept. 01. The stunning design features 5" hand scraped hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and a large composite deck. The modern design gourmet kitchen features over sized island (8"), 43" Sonoma painted linen cabinetry with crown molding. Custom Quartz countertops, backsplash, under cabinet lighting, hutch and stainless steel GE appliances brighten your life every day. The elegant glass door pantry can store all your favorite collections. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with a tray with ceramic surround, soaking tub and double bowl vanity. The energy saving washer and dryer is sitting right besides your bedrooms. The finished lower level flex room could be used as a play room, fitting -room, or just another living space. Extra recess lighting, oak staircase, hardwood foyer is waiting for you to enjoy a luxury living conveniently located close to 29, 76 and 202.