203 YORKTOWN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage tennis court bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful town home with over 2200 plus sq ft living space plus 600 sq ft of finished basement, 3 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath, located in beautiful Charlestown Oaks. This gorgeous town home has been meticulously maintained over time with every attention to detail. Large kitchen with breakfast area, Corian Counter tops, Hardwood Floors throughout the First floor except Living room! Spacious Family Room, Formal Dining, Living Room and a powder room completes the first floor! Kitchen opens to the Deck which Overlooks beautiful Wooded back yard where you can enjoy all seasons! Upstairs has an expanded Master Suite with his & hers closets adjoining master bath equipped with double bowl marble vanities, sunken garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with large closet space and a common full bath along with laundry area and storage space complete the 2nd floor. Kitchen/Dining Rm floor finished. Walkout Basement with Berber carpeting and recessed lights, separate door leads to 2 car garage and ample of closet space for storage built in to this basement. Close to PA Turnpike and less than 3 miles from the new Malvern/Phoenixville slip ramp, Great valley corporate center, Atwater corporate center and less than a mile from Great valley middle and high schools. Wonderful community with over 92 acres of wooded space, easy access to Routes 29, 202, 401 and 30! Shopping, Restaurants, Wegmens, Exton Mall, Walking Trails and Bike Routes Are All Within Minutes of this Charming Community! This One Won't Last in this Fabulous Location! Be the first ones to visit and evaluate this home and perhaps you'll be the lucky one to make it YOURS. The community has tennis Courts, play area and walking paths. Association fee is included in the rent. Award winning school district!!