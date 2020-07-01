All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

203 YORKTOWN COURT

203 Yorktown Road · (484) 498-4000
Location

203 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA 19355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful town home with over 2200 plus sq ft living space plus 600 sq ft of finished basement, 3 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath, located in beautiful Charlestown Oaks. This gorgeous town home has been meticulously maintained over time with every attention to detail. Large kitchen with breakfast area, Corian Counter tops, Hardwood Floors throughout the First floor except Living room! Spacious Family Room, Formal Dining, Living Room and a powder room completes the first floor! Kitchen opens to the Deck which Overlooks beautiful Wooded back yard where you can enjoy all seasons! Upstairs has an expanded Master Suite with his & hers closets adjoining master bath equipped with double bowl marble vanities, sunken garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with large closet space and a common full bath along with laundry area and storage space complete the 2nd floor. Kitchen/Dining Rm floor finished. Walkout Basement with Berber carpeting and recessed lights, separate door leads to 2 car garage and ample of closet space for storage built in to this basement. Close to PA Turnpike and less than 3 miles from the new Malvern/Phoenixville slip ramp, Great valley corporate center, Atwater corporate center and less than a mile from Great valley middle and high schools. Wonderful community with over 92 acres of wooded space, easy access to Routes 29, 202, 401 and 30! Shopping, Restaurants, Wegmens, Exton Mall, Walking Trails and Bike Routes Are All Within Minutes of this Charming Community! This One Won't Last in this Fabulous Location! Be the first ones to visit and evaluate this home and perhaps you'll be the lucky one to make it YOURS. The community has tennis Courts, play area and walking paths. Association fee is included in the rent. Award winning school district!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have any available units?
203 YORKTOWN COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have?
Some of 203 YORKTOWN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 YORKTOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
203 YORKTOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 YORKTOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 203 YORKTOWN COURT offers parking.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 YORKTOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 YORKTOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
