Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:31 AM

1724 CHANTILLY LANE

1724 Chantilly Lane · (610) 615-5400
Location

1724 Chantilly Lane, Chester County, PA 19425

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5659 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
hot tub
Newly listed for rent, ideal for an executive rental. It is the premier home in the premier neighborhood of Chantilly Farms in Chester Springs. It was featured on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer showcasing Chester Springs as the new hot spot! This magnificent home sits on one and a half acre with a pristine, manicured lawn and landscaping. Upon entering this immaculate home, you are greeted by a gracious front to back foyer. The home boasts a large eat-in, gourmet kitchen with a center island, built-in stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops and full wet bar. The kitchen~s surroundings include a sunny breakfast room and an oversized, sunken family room with stone fireplace. A formal dining room, living room, office, mudroom, and two powder rooms complete the first floor. Exit the French doors in the rear foyer to an expansive two-story deck including a covered seating area with a stone fireplace, recessed lighting, and TV perfect for gazing upon the breathtaking horse farm view. A wonderful area for parties! The second floor features a large, bright master suite with spa shower, soaking tub and large double walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms, two full baths, laundry room, and a walk-in storage attic complete this level. The lower level offers a professional gym, loads of storage, large family room/game room/play room with a walk-out to the covered patio. This spectacular home resides in the Award-winning Downingtown Area School District and STEM Academy. Close to shops and restaurants. Don't miss this rare find! Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have any available units?
1724 CHANTILLY LANE has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have?
Some of 1724 CHANTILLY LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 CHANTILLY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1724 CHANTILLY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 CHANTILLY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE offer parking?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have a pool?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 CHANTILLY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 CHANTILLY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
