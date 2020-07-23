1724 CHANTILLY LANE

Amenities

Newly listed for rent, ideal for an executive rental. It is the premier home in the premier neighborhood of Chantilly Farms in Chester Springs. It was featured on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer showcasing Chester Springs as the new hot spot! This magnificent home sits on one and a half acre with a pristine, manicured lawn and landscaping. Upon entering this immaculate home, you are greeted by a gracious front to back foyer. The home boasts a large eat-in, gourmet kitchen with a center island, built-in stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops and full wet bar. The kitchen~s surroundings include a sunny breakfast room and an oversized, sunken family room with stone fireplace. A formal dining room, living room, office, mudroom, and two powder rooms complete the first floor. Exit the French doors in the rear foyer to an expansive two-story deck including a covered seating area with a stone fireplace, recessed lighting, and TV perfect for gazing upon the breathtaking horse farm view. A wonderful area for parties! The second floor features a large, bright master suite with spa shower, soaking tub and large double walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms, two full baths, laundry room, and a walk-in storage attic complete this level. The lower level offers a professional gym, loads of storage, large family room/game room/play room with a walk-out to the covered patio. This spectacular home resides in the Award-winning Downingtown Area School District and STEM Academy. Close to shops and restaurants. Don't miss this rare find! Also available for sale.