Welcome to Brook Crossing! One of the most popular neighborhoods in East Fallowfield! This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2nd floor laundry. Washer and dryer included. Beautiful family room with gas fireplace. Formal living room and dining room. New floor being installed in kitchen. Solar panels makes your electric bill super cheap! Rent includes property taxes, HOA fee and solar panel lease agreement. This is one of the largest models in the development. No pets, No smoking. Available 8/1/2020