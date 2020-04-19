505 GROVE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Move into your twin home conveniently located close to shopping, transportation and major highways. Many updates throughout house but maintains that old charm. Enter into the open living room, high ceilings and laminate floors. Continue through the dining room which leads to the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. There is a powder room and laundry room hookup off the kitchen. Access the huge side yard from the kitchen. You can build your snowman this winter or wait for the warm weather and enjoy lots of gatherings. It is enclosed with a fence. This creates a lot of privacy The second floor has 2 bedrooms, with ample amount of storage. The 3rd floor has a large bedroom with 2 spacious closets. 3 window AC units are included. No cats. Owner discretion with dogs. Schedule your showing today! Property is listed as 505 Grove in public records. The house is 503 Grove St.