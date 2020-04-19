All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

505 GROVE ST

505 Grove Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

505 Grove Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Move into your twin home conveniently located close to shopping, transportation and major highways. Many updates throughout house but maintains that old charm. Enter into the open living room, high ceilings and laminate floors. Continue through the dining room which leads to the kitchen. The kitchen has a beautiful back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. There is a powder room and laundry room hookup off the kitchen. Access the huge side yard from the kitchen. You can build your snowman this winter or wait for the warm weather and enjoy lots of gatherings. It is enclosed with a fence. This creates a lot of privacy The second floor has 2 bedrooms, with ample amount of storage. The 3rd floor has a large bedroom with 2 spacious closets. 3 window AC units are included. No cats. Owner discretion with dogs. Schedule your showing today! Property is listed as 505 Grove in public records. The house is 503 Grove St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

