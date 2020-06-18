All apartments in Bridgeport
16 Sixth Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

16 Sixth Street

16 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 6th Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Huge 4 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom in Upper Merion School District! Carpeting throughout living and dining rooms leading to a spacious eat in kitchen that had been recently rehabbed. Upstairs, find 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd levels. Washer and dryer. Front porch and spacious fenced rear and side yards offer plenty of ways to enjoy beautiful summer weather. Minutes from King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and major routes. Property professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

