8514 Gateway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for better air circulation. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry plus built-in microwave, gas stove, disposal & refrigerator. Large living room opens to deck for grilling and relaxation. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, luxurious bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks & private toilet. 2 additional bedrooms with lovely hall bath and ample closets. In addition to the garage, and driveway parking, there is plenty of off street parking. Owner pays all HOA fees for your lawn/shrubbery care, snow removal, swimming pool, tennis & basketball courts, playground, & clubhouse with fitness center. Very convenient to major highways and shopping.