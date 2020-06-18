All apartments in Breinigsville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8514 Gateway Road

8514 Gateway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Breinigsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for better air circulation. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry plus built-in microwave, gas stove, disposal & refrigerator. Large living room opens to deck for grilling and relaxation. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, luxurious bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks & private toilet. 2 additional bedrooms with lovely hall bath and ample closets. In addition to the garage, and driveway parking, there is plenty of off street parking. Owner pays all HOA fees for your lawn/shrubbery care, snow removal, swimming pool, tennis & basketball courts, playground, & clubhouse with fitness center. Very convenient to major highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

