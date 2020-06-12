/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
201 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1175 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
1175 Fairview Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1306 sqft
Welcome to 1175 Fairview Ave located in the award-winning Wissahickon School District! A single home in Blue Bell, this property will be available for rent on June 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Similar Pages
Blue Bell Apartments with GymBlue Bell Apartments with ParkingBlue Bell Apartments with PoolBlue Bell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PAFeasterville, PA